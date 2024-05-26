News & Insights

Australian Mines Limited Issues Shares Compliantly

May 26, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Australian Mines Limited (AU:AUZ) has released an update.

Australian Mines Limited has issued a cleansing notice affirming the issuance of securities without investor disclosure, as per the Corporations Act 2001 requirements. The company confirms full compliance with financial reporting obligations and asserts that there is no information withheld which would be expected to influence investors’ decisions. This move aligns with their commitment to a mining industry that upholds community rights, workplace safety, environmental care, and positive legacies.

