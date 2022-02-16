Australian Market Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably higher on Thursday, extending the sharp gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving above the 7,300 level, despite the mostly negative cues overnight from global markets, on better-than expected unemployment data. However, technology stocks mirrored their peers on tech-heavy Nasdaq. Traders digested some corporate earnings news.

Trades also remain concerned about the domestic new coronavirus infections, though off record highs. New South Wales records 9,995 new cases and 14 deaths on Wednesday. Victoria reported 8,501 new cases and nine deaths, Queensland recorded 5,665 new cases and 38 deaths, Tasmania reported 680 new cases, South Australia reported 1,440 new cases and three deaths as well as ACT reported 537 new cases and one death.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 51.80 points or 0.71 percent to 7,336.70, after touching a high of 7,356.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 47.70 points or 0.63 percent to 7,620.70. Australian markets ended sharply higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is gaining 2.5 percent, Rio Tinto is adding almost 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is edging up 0.3 percent, while Mineral Resources and OZ Minerals are edging down 0.2 percent each.

Oil stocks are mixed. Santos is losing almost 1 percent and Origin Energy is slipping more than 2 percent, while Beach Energy is advancing almost 3 percent. Woodside Petroleum is gaining almost 3 percent after reporting that annual profit more than tripled amid a surge in prices of oil and gas. It also declared a final dividend.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking are edging up 0.3 percent each, while Westpac is gaining almost 1 percent and National Australia Bank is advancing more than 1 percent. In the tech space, Block is slipping more than 5 percent, Zip is losing almost 1 percent and Appen is declining almost 2 percent, while Xero and WiseTech Global are down more than 2 percent each. Gold miners are mostly higher. Newcrest Mining is gaining almost 1 percent, Northern Star Resources is adding almost 2 percent and Gold Road Resources is up more than 1 percent, while Evolution Mining is edging down 0.3 percent and Resolute Mining is flat.

In other news, shares in Wesfarmers are losing almost 6 percent after the retail and industrial conglomerate reported a 13 percent drop in its interim profit following the pandemic-related disruptions. It also declared a weaker dividend.

Telecom giant Telstra has reported a drop in operating earnings on various one-off costs, but recorded strong growth for its mobile network. It would pay an 8 cents per share interim dividend. The stock is down almost 3 percent.

Casino operator Star Entertainment has posted a first-half loss amid shutdowns, trading restrictions and border closures. They will not receive an interim dividend. The stock is down almost 2 percent.

In economic news, the unemployment rate in Australia was a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month. The Australian economy added 12,900 jobs last month, defying expectations for a flat reading following the increase of 64,8oo jobs in December. The participation rate was 66.2 percent, topping forecasts for 66.0 percent and up from the 66.1 percent reading a month earlier.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.720 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a notable move to the downside in morning trading on Wednesday but staged a significant recovery attempt in afternoon trading. The major averages bounced well off their lows of the session, with the S&P 500 managing to close in positive territory.

The major averages finished the day narrowly mixed. While the S&P 500 inched up 3.94 points or 0.1 percent to 4,475.01, the Dow dipped 54.57 points or 0.2 percent to 34,934.27 and the Nasdaq edged down 15.66 points or 0.1 percent to 14,124.10.

Meanwhile, the major European markets showed modest moves to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp setback in the previous session as traders reacted to conflicting statements on the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $1.59 or 1.7 percent at $93.66 a barrel.

