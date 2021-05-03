Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday, extending the gains of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,000 mark near 14-month highs, as traders await the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision later in the day. Big miners and energy stocks are driving the market, partially offset by the retreat by financial and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 21.90 points or 0.31 percent to 7,050.70, after touching a high of 7,059.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 20.80 points or 0.29 percent to 7,307.60. Australian markets ended slightly higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group, OZ Minerals and Rio Tinto are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is edging down 0.4 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher after crude oil prices jumped. Oil Search and Origin Energy are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum and Santos are adding more than 1 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is flat, while Westpac and ANZ Banking are losing almost 1 percent each. National Australia Bank is edging down 0.5 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay and Appen are losing almost 1 percent each, while WiseTech Global is down almost 2 percent.

Gold miners are higher after gold prices climbed overnight. Newcrest Mining gaining almost 2 percent, Northern Star Resources up almost 5 percent and Evolution Mining is adding almost 3 percent.

In other news, Treasury Wine Estates inked a deal with America's second-largest drinks distributor Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) to expand the reach of its wine labels throughout the U.S. market. Treasury Wine Estates stock is up almost 2 percent

Shares in Super Retail Group is up almost 4 percent after the outdoors retailing collective reported a 28 percent rise in total like-for-like sales across the first 44 weeks of the 2021 financial year. Sales also increased 26 percent from last year.

In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low 0.10 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.775 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Monday, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq bucked the uptrend. The advance on the day lifted the Dow back within striking distance of last month's record highs.

The major averages finished the day mixed. While the Nasdaq fell 67.56 points or 0.5 percent to 13,895.12, the Dow climbed 238.38 points or 0.7 percent to 34,113.23 and the S&P 500 rose 11.49 points or 0.3 percent to 4,192.66.

Meanwhile, most European stocks moved to the upside on the day, with the U.K. markets closed for a holiday. The German DAX Index advanced by 0.7 percent and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.6 percent. Crude oil futures closed higher on Monday amid hopes energy demand will increase in the U.S. following the reopening of businesses ahead of the summer, while a weak dollar also contributed to oil's advance. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up by $0.91 or 1.4 percent at $64.49 a barrel.

