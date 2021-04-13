Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Wednesday, after ending the previous session flat, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just above the 7,000 mark at near 13-week highs, following strong gains in gold and technology stocks, partially offset by losses in materials, energy and financial stocks. The cues overnight from Wall Street were mixed.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 26.70 points or 0.38 percent to 7,003.60, after touching a high of 7,006.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is higher by 32.60 points or 0.45 percent to 7,263.30. Australian stocks ended on a flat note on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is edging up 0.1 percent, while Rio Tinto is edging down 0.3 percent and Fortescue Metals is losing more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Appen is gaining more than 1 percent, WiseTech Global is adding almost 3 percent, and Afterpay is up more than 3 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are losing almost 1 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.1 percent.

Gold miners are higher after the gold price climbed. Evolution Mining is adding more than 4 percent, while Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources are up almost 3 percent each. Resolute Mining is soaring more than 18 percent and Perseus mining is advancing more than 8 percent.

Shares in Resolute mining are skyrocketing after the Ghanaian government has restored the Africa-focussed gold miner's Bibiani Gold Mine lease. However, it will not be allowed to sell the mine to China's Chifeng Jilong without permission. The lease was terminated last month.

Among oil stocks, Oil Search is edging up 0.3 percent, while Santos is losing almost 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is edging down 0.4 percent.

Energy giant Woodside Petroleum has appointed internal candidate Meg O'Neill as its acting chief executive while the board's search for the next CEO continues.

In economic news, consumer confidence in Australia spiked in April, the latest survey from Wetspac Bank and the Melbourne Institute revealed on Wednesday - jumping 6.2 percent on month to a reading of 118.8. That's the highest reading for the index since August 2010.

Further, the Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at the record low 0.25 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.765 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, with investors reacting to the data on consumer price inflation and news about the drug regulators recommending a pause to the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine. Investors are also looking ahead to the upcoming earnings announcements from big banks, and a slew of crucial economic data.

Technology stocks gained in strength and lifted the Nasdaq Composite Index up by over 1 percent to a new high. The S&P 500 also posted a new high, while the Dow closed on a negative note.

The major averages are exhibiting a mixed trend. The Dow ended down 68.13 points or 0.2 percent at 33,677.27. The S&P 500 advanced 13.60 points or 0.33 percent to 4,141.59, while the Nasdaq moved up 146.10 points or 1.05 percent to 13,996.10.

Meanwhile, the major European markets closed slightly up on the day. While The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.02 percent, Germany's DAX gained 0.13 percent and France's CAC 40 moved up 0.36 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday, lifted by an upward revision in energy demand forecast by OPEC. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $0.48 or 0.8 percent at $60.18 a barrel.

