Australian Market Extending Gains

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is higher on Thursday, extending gains of the previous four session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 hovering just below the 7,000 mark at 14-month highs, boosted by gains in materials, energy and financial stocks after the RBA held the cash rate target at a record low 0.1 percent. The minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting also indicated the central bank is unlikely to change its ultra-loose monetary policy anytime soon.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 58.90 points or 0.85 percent to 6,986.90, after touching a high of 6,996.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 57.80 points or 0.81 percent to 7,235.20. Australian markets ended higher on Wednesday.

Among major miners, Fortescue Metals is up more than 3 percent, while BHP Group and Rio Tinto are gaining more than 2 percent each.

Oil stocks are higher after crude oil prices were slightly higher overnight. Oil Search, Santos, Woodside Petroleum and Beach Energy are all gaining almost 1 percent each.

Among Tech stocks, Appen and Afterpay are edging up 0.5 percent each, while Xero is gaining more than 1 percent and WiseTech Global is adding almost 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is gaining more than 1 percent, while National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are up almost 1 percent each. Westpac has been sued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) for allegedly misselling consumer credit insurance to 384 customers in 2015. They allegedly sold add-on insurance products which customers had not requested or agreed to add.

Gold miners are mostly lower as higher after gold price softened. Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources are edging up 0.5 percent each, while Newcrest Mining is edging down 0.1 percent and Gold Road Resources is losing more than 1 percent. Resolute Mining is declining almost 3 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.761 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks continued to experience choppy trading on Wednesday following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session. The major averages once again spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

The major averages eventually ended the day mixed. While the Nasdaq edged down 9.54 points or 0.1 percent to 13,688.84, the Dow inched up 16.02 points or 0.1 percent to 33,446.26 and the S&P 500 rose 6.01 points or 0.2 percent to a new record closing high of 4,079.95.

The major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, supported by data showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $0.44 or 0.7 percent at $59.77 a barrel.

