Australian Ethical Increases Stake in Finance Group

Australian Ethical Investment Limited has increased its voting power in Australian Finance Group Ltd, raising its stake from 5.46% to 6.53%. This change highlights the investment company’s growing influence and interest in the finance group. Investors might find this strategic move noteworthy as it could impact future company decisions.
