Australian Ethical Increases Stake in Finance Group

November 21, 2024 — 08:18 pm EST

Australian Finance Group Ltd. (AU:AFG) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Limited has increased its voting power in Australian Finance Group Ltd, raising its stake from 5.46% to 6.53%. This change highlights the investment company’s growing influence and interest in the finance group. Investors might find this strategic move noteworthy as it could impact future company decisions.

