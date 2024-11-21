Australian Ethical Increases Stake in Finance Group

Australian Finance Group Ltd. (AU:AFG) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Limited has increased its voting power in Australian Finance Group Ltd, raising its stake from 5.46% to 6.53%. This change highlights the investment company’s growing influence and interest in the finance group. Investors might find this strategic move noteworthy as it could impact future company decisions.

