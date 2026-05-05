Australian ETFs in Spotlight as RBA Ups Rates for the Third Time This Year

In a decisive move to combat stubbornly rising price pressures, the Reserve Bank of Australia (“RBA”) has raised the nation’s interest rates for the third time in 2026. This latest hike comes as Australia continues to grapple with a complex stagflationary environment, characterized by stagnant economic growth and persistent inflation.

As the central bank tightens the screws on the economy, this appears to be an opportune time for investors to shift their focus to the domestic market, placing Australian exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the spotlight as they seek more resilient investment vehicles to navigate current volatility.

But before identifying the specific ETFs, it is essential to understand the mechanics behind this hawkish pivot and the economic outlook, facilitating a more informed and reasoned investment decision.

Catalysts Driving the Latest Rate Hike

The RBA’s decision to hike rates was driven by a “perfect storm” of economic factors. Domestically, Australia has recently been grappling with a tight labor market and rising service costs. Recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (“ABS”) indicates that the nation’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.6% year over year in March 2026, while first-quarter inflation reached its highest level in more than two years.

Globally, external shocks continue to bleed into the Australian economy. The RBA has explicitly cited the ongoing conflict in the Middle East (which has driven up fuel and commodity prices) as a key contributor to rising inflation in the country amid ongoing supply-chain disruptions.

According to recent reports from renowned organizations like the IMF and Bloomberg, Australia’s heavy reliance on trade makes it vulnerable to global price shocks that are felt at the pump and in the grocery aisles. This, in turn, has forced the RBA to act aggressively to prevent an inflation spiral.

What Lies Ahead for the Australian Economy?

The outlook for the Australian economy remains a delicate balancing act.

On one hand, the RBA has revised down its 2026 growth forecast to just 1.3% (from 1.8% previously), while inflation is expected to reach 4.8% by the end of the June quarter. This is significantly higher than the previously estimated 4.2% for the second quarter.

On the contrary, the Australian dollar has often found support in high-rate environments, while the country’s robust mining and banking sectors remain fundamentally strong.

This dichotomy is exactly why Aussie ETFs are in the spotlight as they allow investors to hedge against domestic weakness while capturing the resilience of specific industries, offering a diversified exposure.

Australian ETFs in Spotlight

Considering the current landscape, the following ETFs demand a bright spotlight:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF EWA

This fund, with net assets worth $1.35 billion, offers exposure to 46 large and mid-sized companies in Australia. Sector-wise, financials take the first spot in this fund at 42.3%, followed by materials (23.3%) and consumer discretionary (6.1%).

EWA has gained 10.3% year to date. The fund charges 50 basis points (bps) as fees.

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF FLAU

This fund, with net assets worth $84.9 million, offers exposure to 107 Australian large- and mid-sized companies. Sector-wise, financials takes the first spot in this fund at 38%, followed by materials (24.3%) and industrials (6.7%).

FLAU has rallied 9.2% year to date. The fund charges 9 bps as fees.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust FXA

This fund, with a market value worth $107.2 million, tracks the price of the Australian dollar.

FXA has gained 7.4% year to date. The fund charges 40 bps as fees.

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iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA): ETF Research Reports

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA): ETF Research Reports

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.