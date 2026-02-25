Australia New Capex Climbs 0.4% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Total new capital expenditure in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 6.4 percent increase in the three months prior.

Capex for buildings and structures rose 2.3 percent, while equipment, plant and machinery fell by 1.7 percent.

On a yearly basis, capex was up 7.8 percent., while building and structure capex added 6.5 percent and equipment, plant and machinery capex jumped 9.4 percent.

