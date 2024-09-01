Australia Building Approval Data Due On Monday

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Monday release July figures for building approvals, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Approvals are expected to rise 9.8 percent on year, steady from the June reading.

Australia also will see Q2 data for business inventories and company gross operating profits. Inventories are expected to slip 0.5 percent on quarter after rising 1.3 percent in Q1, while profits are seen lower by 0.9 percent on quarter after sinking 2.5 percent in the previous quarter.

Indonesia will provide August figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting a flat monthly reading and an increase of 2.12 percent on year following the 0.18 percent monthly decline and the 2.13 percent annual increase in July. Core CPI is seen higher by 1.98 percent on year, up from 1.95 percent in the previous month.

Finally, several of the regional nations will see August results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia (Judo Bank), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun Bank), Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and China (Caixin).

