Austral Resources Strikes High-Grade Copper

Austral Resources Australia Ltd has reported promising results from its latest drilling program at the Flying Horse Deposit, revealing significant high-grade copper mineralisation. The discovery includes a notable intercept of 40 meters at 2.27% copper, enhancing the company’s prospects for future development. These findings underscore the potential for both copper oxide and sulphide mineralisation on Austral’s leases, aligning with the company’s strategic exploration goals.

