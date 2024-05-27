News & Insights

Austral Resources Strikes High-Grade Copper

May 27, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Austral Resources Australia Limited (AU:AR1) has released an update.

Austral Resources Australia Ltd has reported promising results from its latest drilling program at the Flying Horse Deposit, revealing significant high-grade copper mineralisation. The discovery includes a notable intercept of 40 meters at 2.27% copper, enhancing the company’s prospects for future development. These findings underscore the potential for both copper oxide and sulphide mineralisation on Austral’s leases, aligning with the company’s strategic exploration goals.

