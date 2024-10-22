Austin Engineering’s AGM Resolutions Passed Successfully

Austin Engineering Limited (AU:ANG) has released an update.

Austin Engineering Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of a director, successfully passed by shareholders. The approval of securities issuance under performance rights and option plans reflects investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction. These developments underline Austin’s ongoing commitment to enhance productivity and sustainability in the mining sector.

