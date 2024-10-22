News & Insights

Austin Engineering Adopts New Constitution, Enhancing Governance

October 22, 2024 — 02:39 am EDT

Austin Engineering Limited (AU:ANG) has released an update.

Austin Engineering Limited has announced the adoption of a new Constitution, approved during the recent Annual General Meeting. This move signifies the company’s commitment to enhancing its governance structure as it continues to support major mining operations globally. Austin’s innovative engineering solutions aim to improve productivity and sustainability in mining, potentially making it an attractive consideration for investors.

