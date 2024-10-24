Aussie Broadband’s Strong Growth and Strategic Partnerships

Aussie Broadband Ltd. (AU:ABB) has released an update.

Aussie Broadband Ltd. (ASX:ABB) reports a robust start to FY25 with a 21% increase in broadband connections, bolstered by strategic partnerships and major client acquisitions in enterprise, government, and wholesale sectors. The company also announced a notable collaboration with Red Energy and a significant contract extension with MEDION Australia, highlighting its expanding reach in the telecommunications market. These developments underscore Aussie Broadband’s growing influence and potential for future growth in the competitive Australian broadband landscape.

