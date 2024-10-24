Aussie Broadband Ltd. Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Aussie Broadband Ltd. (AU:ABB) has released an update.

Aussie Broadband Ltd. successfully passed all 10 resolutions at their latest Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support. As a rapidly growing technology services provider listed on the ASX, the company continues to expand its footprint in Australia’s broadband market. With a market cap nearing $1 billion AUD, Aussie Broadband remains a key player in the telecommunications industry.

