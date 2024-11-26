News & Insights

Aussie Broadband Launches Share Buy-Back Plan

November 26, 2024 — 08:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Aussie Broadband Ltd. (AU:ABB) has released an update.

Aussie Broadband Ltd. has announced a plan to buy back up to 10% of its issued capital over the next year, starting after its half-year results in February 2025. This move aims to optimize its capital position and boost shareholder value while maintaining financial flexibility for future growth opportunities. The buy-back’s timing and volume will depend on various factors, including market conditions and share price.

