Aussie Broadband Launches Share Buy-Back Plan

Aussie Broadband Ltd. (AU:ABB) has released an update.
Aussie Broadband Ltd. has announced a plan to buy back up to 10% of its issued capital over the next year, starting after its half-year results in February 2025. This move aims to optimize its capital position and boost shareholder value while maintaining financial flexibility for future growth opportunities. The buy-back’s timing and volume will depend on various factors, including market conditions and share price.
