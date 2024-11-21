Aurum Resources’ Unconditional Takeover Bid for Mako Gold

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has made an unconditional takeover offer for Mako Gold Limited, having already secured a 39.86% interest. The directors of Mako have recommended that shareholders accept this offer, which is set to close on December 4, 2024. This move signals a strategic consolidation in the resources sector, urging remaining stakeholders to act promptly.

