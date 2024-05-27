Aurum Resources Strikes High-Grade Gold in Côte d’Ivoire

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has reported significant high-grade gold finds at its Boundiali Gold Project, including a notable intercept of 12.22m at 14.56 g/t Au, with one meter at an impressive 163.42 g/t Au. The company is expanding its drilling operations with the addition of a fourth rig, targeting a monthly drilling rate of approximately 6,000 meters, as it progresses towards an initial Mineral Resource Estimate by late 2024. With a robust cash balance, Aurum is well-positioned to continue its aggressive exploration within the promising 13km by 3km gold mineralized corridor in Côte d’Ivoire.

For further insights into AU:AUE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.