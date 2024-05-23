Aurum Resources Excels in Gold Drilling Progress

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited announces promising gold intercepts from its recent diamond drilling at BD Target 2 in the Boundiali Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire, including a notable 74m at 1.0 g/t Au. The company is on track with an aggressive 30,000m drill program, backed by a strong cash balance, aiming to establish an initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Boundiali by late 2024. These results highlight the potential of the area, which remains largely unexplored and is part of a significant 13km by 3km gold mineralized corridor.

For further insights into AU:AUE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.