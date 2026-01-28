Aurubis Raises FY 2025/26 Operating EBT Outlook

(RTTNews) - Aurubis AG (AIAGF.PK), Wednesday announced its decision to raise full-year forecast 2025/26 based on improved market outlook.

The company now expects operating earnings before taxes in the range of 375 million to 475 million euros, up from previously announced outlook of 300 million to 400 million euros.

Aurubis added that the revised outlook is primarily based on higher metal prices and very good overall demand for copper products.

Aurubis's stock is currently trading at $145.83 on the OTC Markets.

