Aurora Mobile's EngageLab Subsidiary SendCloud Enhances Customer Communication for DHgate Amid U.S. User Surge

Aurora Mobile's SendCloud ensured effective customer communication for DHgate amid a significant U.S. user surge, enhancing engagement and growth.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



EngageLab



’s parent company, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), is proud to announce its subsidiary,



SendCloud



, provided seamless customer communication for



DHgate



during its recent unprecedented user surge in the U.S. market.



This surge propelled DHgate to #2 on the U.S. App Store Free iPhone Apps Ranking



, surpassing giants like Google and TurboTax, trailing only behind ChatGPT.





Founded in 2004, DHgate is a leading Chinese cross-border B2B marketplace connecting global buyers, primarily SMBs and retailers, directly with Chinese manufacturers for small-batch wholesale, making it a crucial platform for global sourcing.





DHgate’s recent surgery in the U.S. further highlights its core value of effectively connecting Chinese factories and suppliers directly with international consumers. This connection provides global buyers with more convenient access to goods straight from the source.





As DHgate experienced this massive influx of users, SendCloud, a professional and trusted expert in email services, played a critical role in maintaining seamless and stable customer communication. Leveraging SendCloud’s robust API integration, DHgate successfully managed the increased load, achieving:







Maintained



over 90% email deliverability



, consistently connecting with users worldwide.



Achieved a



99% inbox placement rate



, significantly outperforming industry benchmarks.



Reached a



40% email open rate



These achievements allowed DHgate to effectively nurture its expanding customer relationships, build loyalty, and drive sustainable growth within one of the world’s most dynamic markets.







EngageLab’s Omnichannel Solutions: Driving Global Engagement







Building upon the reliable email infrastructure provided by SendCloud, EngageLab further empowers businesses with an advanced customer engagement platform tailored for global e-commerce challenges:









Unmatched Deliverability



: A 99.97% inbox placement rate through domain warm-up and BIMI certification, ensuring compliance with GDPR and DPPA.



Personalized Campaigns



: Leveraging AI-driven marketing automation, businesses tailor emails to diverse client segments—from small retailers sourcing electronics to wholesalers procuring bulk fashion items.



Global Infrastructure



The Future of Cross-Border E-Commerce







The increasing global traction of Chinese cross-border e-commerce underscores why seamless, AI-powered customer engagement is critical for success. EngageLab remains steadfast in its commitment to providing businesses the adaptive tools needed to conquer challenges in dynamic international markets.







About EngageLab







EngageLab is a world-leading AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solution provider, unites technology and versatility to offer seamless customer interactions across every channel, including Email, AppPush, WebPush, OTP, SMS and WhatsApp Business. It empowers businesses to build lasting relationships and achieve higher conversions and retention. With a strong focus on innovation and performance, EngageLab supports businesses in over 220 countries and regions, delivering more than 1 million messages every second across various channels.





For more information about EngageLab and its suite of solutions, visit www.engagelab.com.







For Media Inquiries:







Contact: marketing@engagelab.com





Website: www.engagelab.com



