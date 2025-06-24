Aurora Mobile's Board Approves Plan To Invest In Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies

(RTTNews) - Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG), a Chinese provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has approved a strategic initiative to invest up to 20% of its cash and cash equivalents and its consolidated entities in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.

Aurora Mobile noted that the planned investments may include but are not limited to, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, SUI and other tokens. The decision reflects the Company's commitment to innovative treasury practices and its focus on long-term value creation.

The strategic initiative is part of the company's overall treasury management plan to preserve and enhance asset value while supporting its strategy to expand market coverage, partnerships and ecosystem.

The company added that the initiative does not impact core business operations or capital allocation for growth initiatives.

Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, said, "We believe our treasury optimization strategy through investments in digital assets will: Enhance our portfolio diversification by gaining exposure to an emerging asset class with low correlation to traditional markets; Demonstrate forward-looking innovation by aligning with the technological advancements reshaping global finance."

