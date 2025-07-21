Aurora Mobile Partners with China Unicom to Introduce Smart Integrated Verification for Global Enterprises

Aurora Mobile partners with China Unicom to enhance secure mobile verification for Chinese enterprises expanding internationally.

Quiver AI Summary

Aurora Mobile Limited has partnered with China Unicom to launch the Smart Integrated Verification (International Edition), a solution designed to facilitate one-click mobile number verification for Chinese businesses expanding internationally. This partnership, announced during the 2025 China Unicom Partner Conference, leverages the Open Gateway platform, enhancing user verification processes by offering secure and efficient services with standardized APIs. The collaboration aims to eliminate geographic barriers and streamline verification practices, addressing common challenges faced by enterprises, particularly in cross-border scenarios. The solution has already delivered significant results, such as improved user registration rates and reduced login times for businesses. Looking forward, EngageLab, Aurora Mobile's customer engagement platform, plans to further develop this service and explore additional applications to enhance the global digital economy.

Potential Positives

Aurora Mobile has formed a strategic partnership with China Unicom to launch the Smart Integrated Verification (International Edition), enhancing its product offerings and expanding its market reach.

This collaboration provides a tailored solution for Chinese enterprises expanding internationally, addressing significant barriers in cross-border identity verification, which can lead to an increase in user registration and retention rates.

The integration of the new service has already demonstrated measurable benefits, such as a reported 40% increase in new user registration conversion rates for a cross-border e-commerce platform, showcasing the effectiveness of Aurora Mobile’s solutions.

The partnership positions Aurora Mobile as a key player in the integration of AI and digital economy, enhancing its visibility and credibility in theglobal marketfor customer engagement and verification services.

Potential Negatives

While the partnership with China Unicom appears advantageous, Aurora Mobile's reliance on another company's infrastructure may raise concerns about its independence and innovation capabilities.

The press release emphasizes traditional verification processes as "fragmented and cumbersome," which could reflect negatively on Aurora Mobile’s previous offerings, suggesting they were not adequately addressing customer needs before this innovation.

The mention of significant risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements indicates a lack of clarity regarding the company’s future performance and operational stability, which may deter potential investors.

FAQ

What is the partnership between Aurora Mobile and China Unicom?

Aurora Mobile has partnered with China Unicom to launch the Smart Integrated Verification (International Edition) for overseas enterprises.

How does the Smart Integrated Verification (International Edition) work?

The solution provides a one-stop global mobile number verification service, eliminating barriers for Chinese enterprises expanding internationally.

What are the benefits of the new verification solution?

The solution has improved user registration conversion rates by 40% and reduced verification-related customer complaints by 62%.

What infrastructure supports the Smart Integrated Verification solution?

It leverages China Unicom’s extensive backbone network, covering over 160 countries with more than 300 overseas nodes.

How will Aurora Mobile expand its verification offerings in the future?

Aurora Mobile plans to incorporate additional features like cross-border payment security checks and global user profiling in its verification services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$JG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $JG stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SHENZHEN, China, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that EngageLab, its leading omni-channel customer engagement platform, has entered into a partnership with China Unicom to launch the Smart Integrated Verification (International Edition), powered by China Unicom’s Open Gateway platform. This collaboration marks a significant step in jointly building a secure and intelligent one-click verification infrastructure for Chinese enterprises expanding overseas.





At the recent 2025 China Unicom Partner Conference, titled “Advancing Together Toward a New Integrated Ecosystem”, China Unicom showcased its significant achievements in AI infrastructure, technology, and industry development. The event, which focused on the deep integration of AI and the digital economy, attracted over 400 industry partners from more than 70 countries and regions worldwide. Among the highlights was China Unicom's Open Gateway platform, a leading hub for exposing network capabilities. Leveraging China Unicom's robust cloud and network infrastructure, the Open Gateway platform provides advanced capability provisioning for internal applications and offers comprehensive, efficient, and secure open solutions to industry partners via standardized APIs. To date, over 90 specialized APIs have been released, covering domains such as anti-fraud and location-based services. The platform has enabled multiple commercial deployment scenarios, including financial fraud prevention and digital support for Chinese enterprises expanding overseas. China Unicom is collaborating with global telecom operators and system integrators to establish a cross-operator platform alliance. It has already achieved platform-level interconnectivity with the first six operators and integrators, including Aurora Mobile.





As a key partner of China Unicom, Aurora Mobile has developed the Smart Integrated Verification (International Edition) specifically for international business scenarios. The solution eliminates geographic barriers and offers Chinese enterprises expanding overseas a one-stop, global mobile number verification solution. Leveraging China Unicom’s backbone network, spanning over 160 countries and regions with more than 300 overseas nodes, and EngageLab’s decade-long of expertise in user verification, the solution delivers secure, fast, intelligent, and efficient one-click mobile number verification for users worldwide.





For Chinese enterprises expanding overseas, traditional verification processes are often fragmented and cumbersome. In particular, cross-border identity verification poses a significant challenge to business growth. The Smart Integrated Verification (International Edition) effectively addresses these issues. For instance, after integrating the service, a cross-border e-commerce platform reported a 40% increase in new user registration conversion rates and a 62% drop in customer complaints related to verification failures. Similarly, a global gaming company reduced the average time for the first login from 28 seconds to just three seconds, improving next-day user retention by 27%.





Building on EngageLab’s industry-leading expertise in global user verification, Aurora Mobile is dedicated to working closely with telecom operators to co-develop an open network capability ecosystem. Looking ahead, EngageLab will continue to deepen its collaboration with China Unicom and expand into more application scenarios based on the Smart Integrated Verification (International Edition), such as “one-click verification + cross-border payment security checks” and “one-click verification + global user profiling and analytics.” The Company is committed to evolving verification into a “super gateway” that seamlessly connects users and services. EngageLab welcomes global partners to join this open ecosystem and contribute to its advancement, working together to drive the development of the global digital economy.







About Aurora Mobile Limited







Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.jiguang.cn/



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







For more information, please contact:







Aurora Mobile Limited





E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn





Christensen





In China





Ms. Xiaoyan Su





Phone: +86-10-5900-1548





E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com





In US





Ms. Linda Bergkamp





Phone: +1-480-614-3004





Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.