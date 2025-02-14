Aurora Mobile Limited Launches Advanced Audio LLM Capabilities for Enhanced Voice Interactions with GPTBots.ai

Aurora Mobile launches Audio LLM for GPTBots.ai, enhancing real-time voice interactions and customer engagement capabilities across industries.

Aurora Mobile Limited announced the launch of new Audio LLM capabilities for its AI platform, GPTBots.ai, aimed at enhancing real-time voice-driven AI interactions without relying on traditional speech recognition and synthesis methods. This advancement significantly reduces latency and enables seamless voice communication in multiple languages, catering to industries focused on customer engagement and lead generation. The enhanced platform integrates audio capabilities with existing tools like RAG framework and workflow orchestration, facilitating efficient handling of complex scenarios. This update supports Aurora Mobile's vision of developing comprehensive AI solutions for sales processes, enhancing customer satisfaction while streamlining operations. The introduction of the lightweight DeepSeek LLM further strengthens the platform's scalability and cost-effectiveness, reinforcing its commitment to driving innovative, multimodal AI applications.

Aurora Mobile's launch of GPTBots.ai's new Audio LLM capabilities establishes a competitive edge in real-time voice-driven AI interactions, enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency across various industries.

The integration of audio capabilities with robust workflow orchestration and plugin systems positions GPTBots.ai as a comprehensive solution for knowledge-intensive business scenarios, attracting a diverse range of enterprise customers.

This update aligns with the increasing demand for natural voice interactions in customer service and sales, potentially leading to higher conversion rates and customer satisfaction.

The incorporation of DeepSeek expands GPTBots' capabilities, solidifying its commitment to innovative, scalable, and cost-effective AI solutions, which is crucial for maintaining a leadership position in the market.

The press release does not provide specific details on how the new Audio LLM capabilities will differentiate Aurora Mobile from competitors, which may raise concerns about its competitive positioning in a rapidly evolving market.

There is a lack of concrete metrics or case studies demonstrating the effectiveness or customer adoption of the new Audio LLM features, which could make it difficult for stakeholders to assess the potential impact on the company's revenue and growth.

The reliance on OpenAI’s technology for its multimodal capabilities may create potential dependencies on another company's innovations and stability, raising concerns about future product development and autonomy.

What are the new features of GPTBots.ai's Audio LLM capabilities?

The new features include real-time voice-to-voice communication and enhanced multimodal capabilities for faster, natural interactions.

How does GPTBots.ai improve customer engagement?

It enables personalized, real-time voice experiences, enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency across various industries.

What industries can benefit from GPTBots.ai's Audio LLM?

Industries such as retail, e-commerce, sales, and support can leverage its capabilities for improved customer service and lead acquisition.

What role does RAG play in GPTBots.ai?

The RAG framework integrates complex knowledge bases and workflows, allowing seamless handling of dynamic scenarios in voice interactions.

How does GPTBots.ai position itself for the future of voice-driven AI?

By enhancing its Audio LLM functionality, GPTBots.ai aims to revolutionize sales processes and automate workflows for higher conversion rates.

Full Release



SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its leading enterprise-grade AI platform, GPTBots.ai, has launched new



Audio LLM capabilities



, setting a new standard for real-time, voice-driven AI interactions. This update enables seamless voice-to-voice communication powered by OpenAI’s native audio multimodal LLM, eliminating the need for traditional ASR (Automatic Speech Recognition) and TTS (Text-to-Speech) processes. By significantly reducing latency, GPTBots delivers faster, more natural voice interactions in



dozens of major languages



, making it a versatile solution for industries heavily reliant on customer engagement and lead generation.







Transforming Voice Interactions Across Industries







The new Audio LLM capabilities are designed to address the growing demand for high-quality voice interactions in scenarios that prioritize customer service and lead acquisition. From retail and e-commerce to sales and support, GPTBots’ Audio LLM empowers businesses to deliver real-time, personalized voice experiences that enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.





In addition to enabling voice-to-voice communication, GPTBots has enhanced its Audio LLM by integrating it with its



RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) framework, workflow orchestration tools, and plugin ecosystem



. These integrations allow audio messages to seamlessly interact with complex knowledge bases, execute intricate workflows, and call external plugins, enabling businesses to handle knowledge-intensive and dynamic scenarios with ease.







Laying the Foundation for Voice-Driven AI SDR Solutions







This Audio LLM update is a strategic step toward GPTBots’ vision of delivering a



comprehensive AI SDR (Sales Development Representative) solution



. By enabling real-time, voice-driven interactions, GPTBots is equipping businesses with the tools to revolutionize their sales processes. From lead qualification to personalized follow-ups, the enhanced Audio LLM functionality will play a pivotal role in automating and optimizing sales workflows, driving higher conversion rates and customer satisfaction.





“Voice interactions are becoming a cornerstone of modern AI applications, and our Audio LLM capabilities are designed to meet the growing demand for real-time, intelligent, and natural communication,” said



Jerry Yin, VP of GPTBots.ai



. “This update not only enhances our platform’s multimodal capabilities but also lays the groundwork for future innovations in voice-driven customer engagement and sales automation.”







DeepSeek: A Recent Addition to the GPTBots Platform







While this update focuses on GPTBots’ advancements in audio-based AI, it follows the recent integration of



DeepSeek



, a trending large language model (LLM) known for its lightweight architecture and domain-specific optimizations. DeepSeek’s inclusion in the GPTBots platform has further enhanced its ability to deliver scalable and cost-effective AI solutions across industries, reinforcing GPTBots’ commitment to enterprise-grade AI innovation.







Driving the Future of Multimodal AI







With this launch, GPTBots continues to strengthen its position in voice-enabled AI solutions, offering businesses the tools they need to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape. By combining cutting-edge technology with practical, scalable solutions, GPTBots is empowering enterprises to unlock the full potential of AI in customer engagement, sales, and beyond.







About GPTBots.ai







GPTBots.ai is a complementary general-purpose LLM AI bot featuring private data input and continuous fine-tuning, which can replace 'rule-based' chatbots, improve user experience, and reduce costs. GPTBots.ai aims to provide users with an end-to-end business platform that can seamlessly integrate robots into existing applications and workflows via plug-ins. GPTBots.ai also allow users to have great access to, and more efficiently and effectively using, AIGC to improve overall corporate productivity and output quality.





To know more, please visit



https://www.gptbots.ai



.







About Aurora Mobile Limited







Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.jiguang.cn/



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







For more information, please contact:









Aurora Mobile Limited







E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn







Christensen







In China





Ms. Xiaoyan Su





Phone: +86-10-5900-1548





Email: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com





In U.S.





Ms. Linda Bergkamp





Phone: +1-480-614-3004





Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com



