Aurora Mobile integrates DeepSeek-R1-0528 AI model into GPTBots.ai, enhancing enterprise AI solutions and capabilities.

Aurora Mobile Limited announced the integration of DeepSeek-R1-0528, an advanced open-source reasoning AI model, into its enterprise AI platform, GPTBots.ai. This integration enhances GPTBots.ai's capabilities, significantly improving reasoning accuracy and coding performance, allowing users to efficiently handle complex tasks in various fields. The updated model also features a lower hallucination rate and improved compatibility for business workflows. Additionally, a smaller variant, DeepSeek-R1-0528-Qwen3-8B, is available for businesses with limited resources. This open-source model, licensed under MIT, supports customization and commercial use, aligning with GPTBots.ai’s goal of providing scalable AI solutions. The enhancements aim to empower clients across different industries to streamline operations, optimize decision-making, and leverage advanced AI tools for innovation.

Aurora Mobile has integrated the advanced DeepSeek-R1-0528 reasoning AI model into its GPTBots.ai platform, significantly enhancing its capabilities compared to competitors like OpenAI and Google.

The integration of DeepSeek-R1-0528 improves key benchmark performance metrics, such as accuracy and coding performance, which can provide clients with more precise and efficient AI solutions for complex tasks.

The release includes a distilled version of the model optimized for smaller-scale applications, making advanced AI accessible to a wider range of enterprises with limited resources.

The open-source nature of DeepSeek-R1-0528 allows for commercial use and customization, aligning with Aurora Mobile's commitment to providing flexible and cost-effective AI solutions for businesses.

The press release heavily promotes the integration of the DeepSeek-R1-0528 model but does not provide specific information on how this model will differentiate Aurora Mobile's offerings over competitors in a rapidly evolving market, potentially leaving stakeholders questioning its competitive advantage.

The announcement emphasizes forward-looking statements regarding the company's strategies and expectations, which inherently involve risks and uncertainties, potentially causing concern about the company's ability to meet these expectations.

There is a lack of detailed information about the company's financial performance or how the integration of the new AI model will positively impact revenue, which could raise concerns among investors about the effectiveness of the new technology in driving growth.

What is the DeepSeek-R1-0528 model?

The DeepSeek-R1-0528 model is an open-source reasoning AI model integrated into GPTBots.ai, enhancing AI capabilities for enterprises.

How does DeepSeek-R1-0528 improve GPTBots.ai?

It enhances reasoning capabilities and performance, allowing users to handle complex tasks more efficiently across multiple domains.

What advantages does the open-source approach provide?

The open-source model allows for commercial use and customization, enabling enterprises to develop tailored AI applications without proprietary restrictions.

Is there a variant for smaller enterprises?

Yes, DeepSeek offers a distilled version, DeepSeek-R1-0528-Qwen3-8B, designed for limited-resource environments with outstanding performance.

What industries can benefit from GPTBots.ai enhancements?

Industries such as finance, healthcare, education, and e-commerce can leverage the advanced AI solutions provided by GPTBots.ai.

SHENZHEN, China, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced the integration of newly updated DeepSeek-R1-0528—a groundbreaking open-source reasoning AI model that rivals proprietary giants like OpenAI’s o3 and Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro—into its leading enterprise-grade AI platform GPTBots.ai. This significant update, released by DeepSeek, brings enhanced reasoning capabilities and developer-friendly features, further empowering GPTBots.ai to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions to enterprises worldwide.







Why DeepSeek-R1-0528 Matters for GPTBots.ai Users







The DeepSeek-R1-0528 model brings substantial advancements in reasoning capabilities, achieving notable benchmark improvements such as AIME 2025 accuracy rising from 70% to 87.5% and LiveCodeBench coding performance increasing from 63.5% to 73.3%. These enhancements empower GPTBots.ai users to tackle complex tasks in domains like math, science, business, and programming with greater precision and efficiency.





Additionally, the model’s reduced hallucination rate, along with support for JSON output and function calling, ensures seamless integration into business workflows, delivering reliable and consistent results. These improvements align perfectly with the mission of GPTBots.ai to provide secure, scalable, and enterprise-ready AI solutions.







Smaller Variants for Scalable Deployments











For enterprises with limited compute resources, DeepSeek has introduced a distilled version, DeepSeek-R1-0528-Qwen3-8B, optimized for smaller-scale applications. This variant achieves state-of-the-art performance among open-source models while requiring only 16 GB of GPU memory, making it accessible for businesses with modest hardware setups.







Open Source, Enterprise-Ready







DeepSeek-R1-0528 is available under the permissive MIT License, supporting commercial use and customization. This open-source approach aligns with the commitment of GPTBots.ai to offering flexible, cost-effective solutions that empower enterprises to build tailored AI applications without the constraints of proprietary models.







What This Means for GPTBots.ai Clients







By integrating DeepSeek-R1-0528, GPTBots.ai enhances its platform’s ability to deliver advanced AI solutions for industries such as finance, healthcare, education, and e-commerce. Whether it’s automating customer support, optimizing decision-making, or generating actionable insights, GPTBots.ai clients can now access even more powerful tools to drive innovation and efficiency.







Looking Ahead







The release of DeepSeek-R1-0528 underscores the growing potential of open-source AI models in enterprise applications. GPTBots.ai has swiftly integrated DeepSeek's latest advancements into its platform, enabling businesses to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.







About GPTBots.ai







GPTBots.ai is an enterprise AI agent platform that empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. Offering end-to-end AI solutions across customer service, knowledge search, data analysis, and lead generation, GPTBots.ai enables enterprises to harness the full potential of AI with ease. With seamless integration into various systems, and support for scalable, secure deployments, GPTBots.ai is dedicated to reducing costs, accelerating growth, and helping businesses thrive in the AI era.





About Aurora Mobile Limited







Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.





Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







