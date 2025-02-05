Aurora Mobile Expands AI Capabilities with Integration of DeepSeek's Janus-Pro into GPTBots.ai Platform

Aurora Mobile integrates DeepSeek's Janus-Pro into GPTBots.ai, enhancing its AI capabilities for enterprise visual content creation.

Aurora Mobile Limited has announced the integration of DeepSeek's Janus-Pro into its enterprise AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai, enhancing its suite of AI capabilities. This follows the recent incorporation of DeepSeek’s R1 large language model, positioning GPTBots.ai as a leader in innovative AI solutions for businesses. Janus-Pro, known for its hyper-realistic image generation and advanced features, allows enterprises in marketing, e-commerce, and design to create visually captivating content efficiently. GPTBots.ai offers a variety of tools, categorized as My Tools and Open Tools, to help businesses automate workflows and improve customer interactions without needing extensive technical knowledge. With a user-friendly platform, GPTBots empowers companies to leverage AI effectively for various operational needs, driving growth and productivity.

Potential Positives

Aurora Mobile has strengthened its AI capabilities by integrating DeepSeek's Janus-Pro into its GPTBots.ai platform, enhancing its offering in the competitive customer engagement and marketing technology market.

The integration of Janus-Pro introduces advanced image generation capabilities, providing enterprises with tools for creating visually stunning and contextually accurate images, which can drive innovation and creativity in marketing and design.

The addition of a comprehensive suite of Open Tools on the GPTBots.ai platform positions the company to better serve diverse business needs, ensuring access to impactful solutions for workflow automation and customer engagement.

The no-code/low-code approach of the GPTBots.ai platform simplifies AI adoption, making it easier for enterprises to implement AI solutions without extensive technical expertise, thus potentially accelerating customer acquisition and retention.

Potential Negatives

The integration of DeepSeek's technology may indicate that Aurora Mobile's existing capabilities were insufficient, necessitating collaboration with another provider to enhance their product offerings.

The press release heavily emphasizes future capabilities and tools, which may reflect uncertainties about current performance and product reliability.

The use of multiple forward-looking statements indicates potential risks and uncertainties, suggesting that actual business results may not meet investor expectations.

FAQ

What is GPTBots.ai's latest integration?

GPTBots.ai has integrated DeepSeek’s Janus-Pro into its ecosystem as an Open Tool, enhancing its AI capabilities.

How does Janus-Pro improve image generation?

Janus-Pro offers hyper-realistic outputs, multi-modal input processing, and enhanced image consistency, making it ideal for various industries.

What tools does GPTBots.ai provide for enterprises?

GPTBots.ai offers tools like LinkedIn, HubSpot, and Google Video for automating workflows, enhancing customer experiences, and streamlining marketing efforts.

Is GPTBots a no-code platform?

Yes, GPTBots.ai is designed as a no-code/low-code platform, allowing users to deploy AI agents quickly and effectively.

Why should businesses use GPTBots.ai?

GPTBots.ai helps businesses automate workflows, enhance customer interactions, and optimize operations for improved efficiency and growth.

Full Release



SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its leading enterprise AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai, has integrated



DeepSeek’s Janus-Pro



into its ecosystem as an



Open Tool



, further expanding its comprehensive suite of AI capabilities. This integration follows the recent addition of DeepSeek’s R1 large language model (LLM), reinforcing GPTBots.ai’s position as a leader in delivering cutting-edge AI solutions tailored for enterprises.





Janus-Pro, part of DeepSeek’s groundbreaking image model family, has set a new benchmark in AI image generation. Known for its



hyper-realistic outputs, contextual understanding, and seamless style adaptation



, Janus-Pro excels in creating visually stunning and contextually accurate images. It also offers advanced capabilities like



multi-modal input processing, enhanced image consistency, and rapid rendering



, making it ideal for industries such as marketing, e-commerce, and design. By integrating Janus-Pro as an Open Tool, GPTBots empowers businesses to unlock new creative possibilities while streamlining visual content creation.







An Extensive Toolkit Empowering Enterprise AI Agents







GPTBots offers



a comprehensive suite of tools



designed to enable enterprises to build intelligent AI agents that automate workflows, enhance customer interactions, and optimize operations. These tools are categorized into



My Tools



(custom-built tools tailored to specific business needs) and



Open Tools



(pre-configured tools accessible to all users).





With the addition of Janus-Pro as an Open Tool, GPTBots’ ecosystem now includes a wide range of tools, such as:









LinkedIn Tools



: LinkedIn Find Company and LinkedIn Find Person for professional networking and lead generation.



: LinkedIn Find Company and LinkedIn Find Person for professional networking and lead generation.





HubSpot Tools



: HubSpot Contacts, HubSpot Company, HubSpot Deals, and HubSpot Tickets for seamless CRM and sales management.



: HubSpot Contacts, HubSpot Company, HubSpot Deals, and HubSpot Tickets for seamless CRM and sales management.





DALL-E 3 and CogView



: Advanced image generation tools for creative and business applications.



: Advanced image generation tools for creative and business applications.





Google Search Pro



: Enhanced search capabilities for retrieving accurate and actionable information.



: Enhanced search capabilities for retrieving accurate and actionable information.





Google Video



: For creating and managing engaging video content.



: For creating and managing engaging video content.





WhatsApp API Message



: For efficient customer communication and engagement.



: For efficient customer communication and engagement.





EngageLab Email Sender



: Automating email campaigns for marketing and customer outreach.











These tools represent just a fraction of the



extensive library of Open Tools



available on GPTBots, ensuring businesses have access to the most relevant and impactful solutions for their unique needs.







Empowering Enterprises with GPTBots.ai







GPTBots is designed to simplify AI adoption for businesses, offering a no-code/low-code platform that enables users to deploy AI agents quickly and effectively. With features like



enterprise-grade SLA guarantees, role-based access control, and seamless integration with popular business systems



, GPTBots ensures businesses can focus on achieving their goals without worrying about technical complexities.





By combining tools like Janus-Pro, LinkedIn, HubSpot, and Google Video, GPTBots provides enterprises with a unified platform to automate workflows, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. Whether it’s creating high-quality visual content, managing customer relationships, or optimizing marketing strategies, GPTBots empowers businesses to achieve more with less effort.







About GPTBots.ai







GPTBots.ai is a complementary general-purpose LLM AI bot featuring private data input and continuous fine-tuning, which can replace 'rule-based' chatbots, improve user experience, and reduce costs. GPTBots.ai aims to provide users with an end-to-end business platform that can seamlessly integrate robots into existing applications and workflows via plug-ins. GPTBots.ai also allow users to have great access to, and more efficiently and effectively using, AIGC to improve overall corporate productivity and output quality.





To know more, please visit



https://www.gptbots.ai



.







About Aurora Mobile Limited







Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.jiguang.cn/



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







For more information, please contact:









Aurora Mobile Limited







E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn







Christensen







In China





Ms. Xiaoyan Su





Phone: +86-10-5900-1548





E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com





In U.S.





Ms. Linda Bergkamp





Phone: +1-480-614-3004





Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com



