Aurora Mobile Evaluates Integration of Solana in Cryptocurrency Treasury Strategy

Aurora Mobile is evaluating Solana for its cryptocurrency treasury strategy, enhancing blockchain integration for app developers and exchanges.

Aurora Mobile Limited, a prominent customer engagement and marketing technology provider in China, announced its plan to integrate Solana into its cryptocurrency treasury strategy, a move approved by its Board of Directors in June 2025. CEO Weidong Luo emphasized that the strategy focuses on long-term growth rather than speculation, highlighting Solana's speed, low costs, and institutional adoption as key factors that address challenges faced by app developers and exchange clients. The decision to invest in Solana aligns with Aurora Mobile’s goal of linking mobile ecosystems with blockchain innovation and serves as a hedge against inflation while diversifying the company's treasury. Aurora Mobile, founded in 2011, offers solutions to enhance customer engagement and has evolved its services to support enterprises in their digital transformation.

Potential Positives

Aurora Mobile is evaluating the integration of Solana into its cryptocurrency treasury strategy, indicating a proactive approach to diversifying its investment portfolio.

The potential investment in Solana aligns with the company's long-term vision and commitment to blockchain innovation, reflecting confidence in the stability and growth of Solana as a Layer 1 blockchain.

This strategic decision could enhance Aurora Mobile's position as a major player in the customer engagement and marketing technology sector by connecting mobile ecosystems with blockchain technology.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of evaluating a Solana integration may raise concerns about the company shifting focus from its core customer engagement and marketing technology services to potentially volatile cryptocurrency investments.

The wording suggesting a "long-term commitment" to blockchain innovation may imply that the company is taking on added risk without guaranteed return, which could concern stakeholders focused on stability.

The press release includes significant forward-looking statements, which carry inherent risks and uncertainties that may affect investor confidence and the perceived stability of the company's operational strategy.

FAQ

What is Aurora Mobile's new cryptocurrency strategy?

Aurora Mobile is evaluating the integration of Solana into its cryptocurrency treasury strategy, aiming for long-term growth rather than speculation.

Why is Solana chosen for integration?

Solana's speed and low costs address key issues for app developers and exchange clients, making it a strategic choice for Aurora Mobile.

What does Aurora Mobile do?

Aurora Mobile provides customer engagement and marketing technology services, focusing on messaging and omnichannel solutions for enterprises.

When was the cryptocurrency strategy approved?

The Board of Directors approved the cryptocurrency treasury strategy in June 2025.

How does this investment align with Aurora Mobile's vision?

This investment reflects Aurora Mobile’s commitment to blockchain innovation and aims to create value while diversifying its treasury assets.

SHENZHEN, China, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it is evaluating the integration of Solana as a cornerstone of its forward-looking cryptocurrency treasury strategy, which was approved by the Board of Directors in June 2025.





Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, "Our potential Solana-focused strategy is rooted in long-term vision rather than speculation. Solana’s speed and low costs solve critical pain points for our app developer and exchange clients. This prospective investment aligns with our vision to become the connective tissue between mobile ecosystems and blockchain innovation.





This also reflects our strong conviction in Solana’s growing institutional adoption. As a top-tier Layer 1 blockchain, Solana has demonstrated resilience and innovation, making it both a strategic hedge against inflation and a vehicle for treasury diversification. This move underscores our long-term commitment to blockchain innovation and value creation.”







About Aurora Mobile Limited







Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.jiguang.cn/



