Aurora Mobile Enhances GPTBots.ai with DeepSeek Integration for Secure On-Premise AI Solutions

Aurora Mobile's GPTBots.ai enhances AI solutions with DeepSeek integration, offering secure, efficient on-premise deployment for diverse industries.

Aurora Mobile Limited has announced enhancements to its enterprise AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai, through the integration of the DeepSeek LLM, facilitating on-premise deployment solutions for businesses. This integration offers a secure, flexible, and scalable AI solution, enabling companies to optimize resources and reduce operational costs by utilizing consumer-grade GPUs. GPTBots.ai targets various industries, leveraging its capabilities for improved customer support, compliance, and data analysis, while ensuring data ownership and security through advanced protocols. The platform also provides customizable solutions and comprehensive tools to streamline workflows and enhance productivity. Aurora Mobile aims to empower businesses in the AI era with this advanced technology, underscoring their commitment to innovation and digital transformation.

Aurora Mobile's integration of the DeepSeek LLM into its GPTBots.ai platform enhances its AI capabilities, providing enterprises with a secure, flexible, and scalable solution tailored to diverse business needs.

The on-premise deployment of GPTBots.ai allows enterprises to maintain full control over their data and ensure high security, which is particularly valuable for industries with strict data privacy requirements.

The cost-effective deployment options, powered by DeepSeek's lightweight architecture, enable businesses to reduce operational costs while achieving high performance in AI deployments.

Industry-specific applications of GPTBots.ai demonstrate its ability to significantly improve customer service and operational efficiency across various sectors such as retail, finance, energy, and government.

The press release highlights that Aurora Mobile is facing significant competition in the rapidly evolving AI market, which could hinder its ability to gain and retain customers.

The company raises concerns regarding its transition to an advertising-driven SaaS business model, which may involve risks and uncertainties affecting its overall business strategy.

The mention of risks related to data privacy and protection suggests potential vulnerabilities, which could impact the company's reputation and compliance standards.

What is GPTBots.ai?

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise AI agent platform from Aurora Mobile that enhances customer engagement and marketing services.

How does DeepSeek improve AI deployment?

DeepSeek's lightweight architecture and MoE design significantly reduce hardware and operational costs for AI deployment.

What industries can benefit from GPTBots?

Industries such as retail, finance, energy, and government can leverage GPTBots for improved operational efficiency and customer support.

Why choose on-premise deployment with GPTBots?

On-premise deployment ensures complete data control and security, aligning with the highest standards for sensitive industries.

What support does GPTBots offer?

GPTBots provides end-to-end support including deployment, optimization services, and a comprehensive tool ecosystem for businesses.

Full Release



SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its leading enterprise AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai, has unveiled its enhanced on-premise deployment solutions powered by the integration of the highly acclaimed



DeepSeek



LLM. This integration empowers enterprises to harness the advanced capabilities of DeepSeek while leveraging GPTBots’ robust, enterprise-grade platform, delivering a secure, flexible, and scalable AI solution tailored to diverse business needs.





As businesses worldwide accelerate their adoption of AI, GPTBots.ai provides a comprehensive platform that combines cutting-edge technology with industry-specific solutions, enabling enterprises to achieve measurable results while maintaining full control over their data and infrastructure.







Cost-Effective AI Deployment for Businesses of All Sizes







DeepSeek's lightweight architecture, including its



MoE (Mixture of Experts)



design, significantly reduces the hardware and operational costs associated with AI deployment:









Optimized Resource Utilization



: DeepSeek can operate seamlessly on consumer-grade GPUs (e.g., RTX 4090), eliminating the need for expensive high-end clusters.



: DeepSeek can operate seamlessly on consumer-grade GPUs (e.g., RTX 4090), eliminating the need for expensive high-end clusters.





Energy Efficiency



: Enhanced inference optimization reduces energy consumption, making it ideal for businesses prioritizing cost control and sustainability.







When deployed through GPTBots, enterprises benefit from



streamlined workflows, pre-configured tools, and optimized resource allocation



, ensuring a lower total cost of ownership while maintaining high performance.







Transforming On-Premise AI for Industry-Specific Applications







The integration of DeepSeek into GPTBots’ platform delivers significant value across industries, enabling businesses to address unique challenges and unlock new opportunities:









Retail, E-Commerce, and Gaming



: GPTBots revolutionizes customer support by automating inquiries, providing 24/7 multilingual assistance, and enhancing user experiences. A global gaming platform using GPTBots reduced response times by 95% and automated 98% of inquiries, freeing resources for creative tasks.



: GPTBots revolutionizes customer support by automating inquiries, providing 24/7 multilingual assistance, and enhancing user experiences. A global gaming platform using GPTBots reduced response times by 95% and automated 98% of inquiries, freeing resources for creative tasks.





Finance



: GPTBots streamlines customer service, compliance workflows, and risk analysis, reducing operational costs while improving customer satisfaction and regulatory adherence.



: GPTBots streamlines customer service, compliance workflows, and risk analysis, reducing operational costs while improving customer satisfaction and regulatory adherence.





Energy



: GPTBots supports real-time monitoring and data analysis, helping energy companies optimize resource allocation and equipment management. Businesses can leverage GPTBots for equipment failure prediction, energy consumption analysis, and renewable energy management, thereby improving operational efficiency and reducing costs.



: GPTBots supports real-time monitoring and data analysis, helping energy companies optimize resource allocation and equipment management. Businesses can leverage GPTBots for equipment failure prediction, energy consumption analysis, and renewable energy management, thereby improving operational efficiency and reducing costs.





Government and Enterprises



: GPTBots provides intelligent administrative management and public service support for government and enterprise sectors, enhancing service efficiency and decision-making quality. For example, GPTBots can be used for automated government service consultations, policy interpretation, and the intelligent upgrade of public service platforms, driving digital transformation for government and enterprise organizations.









Flexible Deployment for Data Control and Security







GPTBots’ on-premise deployment ensures enterprises maintain full control over their data, aligning with the highest standards of security and operational independence:









Data Ownership



: All data is stored within the enterprise’s infrastructure, ensuring complete autonomy and privacy.



: All data is stored within the enterprise’s infrastructure, ensuring complete autonomy and privacy.





Advanced Security Protocols



: GPTBots provides enterprise-grade SLA guarantees, role-based access control, and encryption, safeguarding sensitive information and critical operations.







This approach is particularly valuable for industries such as finance, healthcare, and legal services, where data privacy and compliance are paramount.







Empowering Enterprises to Embrace AI with Confidence







GPTBots' integration of DeepSeek is more than just a technological advancement—it’s a commitment to empowering businesses to thrive in the AI-driven era. By combining DeepSeek’s advanced capabilities with GPTBots' enterprise-grade platform, businesses gain access to:









Customizable Solutions



: Tailor AI deployments to specific business needs with GPTBots' no-code/low-code platform and robust APIs.



: Tailor AI deployments to specific business needs with GPTBots' no-code/low-code platform and robust APIs.





Comprehensive Tool Ecosystem



: From LinkedIn and HubSpot integrations to advanced image generation tools, GPTBots provides everything enterprises need to automate workflows and enhance productivity.



: From LinkedIn and HubSpot integrations to advanced image generation tools, GPTBots provides everything enterprises need to automate workflows and enhance productivity.





End-to-End Support



: From deployment to ongoing optimization, GPTBots offers professional services to ensure long-term success.











“GPTBots is committed to empowering businesses with the tools they need to innovate and grow,” said Jerry Yin, VP of GPTBots.ai. “By integrating DeepSeek into our on-premise deployment solutions, we’re providing a powerful, secure, and flexible AI platform that drives measurable results across industries.”







About GPTBots.ai







GPTBots.ai is a complementary general-purpose LLM AI bot featuring private data input and continuous fine-tuning, which can replace 'rule-based' chatbots, improve user experience, and reduce costs. GPTBots.ai aims to provide users with an end-to-end business platform that can seamlessly integrate robots into existing applications and workflows via plug-ins. GPTBots.ai also allow users to have great access to, and more efficiently and effectively using, AIGC to improve overall corporate productivity and output quality.





To know more, please visit



https://www.gptbots.ai



.







About Aurora Mobile Limited







Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.jiguang.cn/



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







For more information, please contact:









Aurora Mobile Limited







E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn







Christensen







In China





Ms. Xiaoyan Su





Phone: +86-10-5900-1548





E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com













In U.S.





Ms. Linda Bergkamp





Phone: +1-480-614-3004





Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com



