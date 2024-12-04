Aurora Labs Wins Defence Contract for 3D Printed Propulsion

Aurora Labs Ltd. (AU:A3D) has released an update.

Aurora Labs Ltd has secured a $319,000 contract with the Australian Department of Defence to develop a 3D printed aircraft propulsion system, underscoring its leadership in additive manufacturing. This contract will enhance Aurora’s capabilities in producing high-performance, locally manufactured propulsion systems, particularly for unmanned aerial systems. The project not only promises innovation in defence technology but also offers commercial opportunities through the development of new intellectual property.

