Aurora Labs Wins Defence Contract for 3D Printed Propulsion

December 04, 2024 — 09:28 pm EST

Aurora Labs Ltd has secured a $319,000 contract with the Australian Department of Defence to develop a 3D printed aircraft propulsion system, underscoring its leadership in additive manufacturing. This contract will enhance Aurora’s capabilities in producing high-performance, locally manufactured propulsion systems, particularly for unmanned aerial systems. The project not only promises innovation in defence technology but also offers commercial opportunities through the development of new intellectual property.

