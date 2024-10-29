Aurora Labs Expands 3D Printing Services and Capabilities

News & Insights

Aurora Labs Ltd. (AU:A3D) has released an update.

Aurora Labs Ltd has completed key phases in its industrial 3D printing projects, including final calibrations of the AL250 for Inconel Superalloy 625 and successful testing of its micro gas turbine engine. The company is actively expanding its print services for defense and industrial clients, with orders from Alcoa and Fortescue, and is pursuing ISO 9100D certification to enhance its precision capabilities in aerospace and defense sectors. This strategic focus on increasing production and quality promises potential growth for Aurora Labs in 2025.

