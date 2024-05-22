News & Insights

Aurora Cannabis Welcomes New Board Member

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) has released an update.

Aurora Cannabis has expanded its Board of Directors with the appointment of Rajesh Uttamchandani, a veteran with extensive experience in strategy and innovation across various sectors. The company expects his expertise, particularly in human capital and governance, to reinforce its strategic priorities and contribute to its goal of global cannabis market leadership. Uttamchandani’s background includes executive roles at technology and fintech organizations, reflecting Aurora’s commitment to growth and industry leadership.

