Aurora Cannabis Unveils Breakthrough Genetic Resistance Against Powdery Mildew

(RTTNews) - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO), a medical cannabis company based in Canada, Thursday has announced the discovery of a novel genetic resistance source against powdery mildew, known as PM2.

This breakthrough provides significant protection against the pathogen in cannabis sativa. The proprietary genetic marker technology, now integrated into Aurora's breeding program, is expected to produce powdery mildew-resistant cultivars, which are set to be explored for commercial release this year.

Lana Culley, Vice President of Innovation and International Operations at Aurora, emphasized that this discovery addresses a major challenge in the cannabis industry. She highlighted the role of Aurora Coast, the company's research and development facility, in continuously enhancing proprietary cannabis cultivars. This advancement, she noted, demonstrates the impact of Aurora's investment in scientific research and distinguishes the company from its competitors.

A peer-reviewed study led by Jose Celedon, Principal Scientist of Breeding and Genetics at Aurora, in collaboration with researchers from The University of British Columbia, supports the significance of this discovery. The research underscores that breeding genetic resistance to economically impactful crop diseases is the most sustainable approach to disease management and productivity enhancement, especially in cases where synthetic pesticides are not an option. The identification of PM2 aligns with Aurora's mission to strengthen biosecurity in production facilities, lower production costs, and improve product quality.

As a science-driven global medical cannabis company, Aurora's commitment to research and innovation has led to advancements in potency, yield, cost efficiency, and cultivation methods. This cutting-edge genetic research differentiates Aurora from industry peers and opens new market opportunities worldwide.

ACB.TO is currently trading at $6.92 or 10.53% higher on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

