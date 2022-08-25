Aurora Acquires Controlling Interest In Bevo

(RTTNews) - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB, ACB.TO) said a subsidiary of the company has acquired a controlling interest in Bevo Agtech Inc., the sole parent of Bevo Farms Ltd. Bevo is North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Total cash consideration paid by a unit of Aurora on closing was approximately $45 million. Up to an additional $12 million shall be payable by a subsidiary of Aurora to the Bevo selling shareholders over three years.

Also, Bevo entered into an agreement to acquire the company's Aurora Sky facility in Edmonton, Alberta through the acquisition of one of Aurora's wholly-owned subsidiaries. Up to $25 million could be payable over time by Bevo to Aurora in connection with this transaction.

