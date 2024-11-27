News & Insights

Stocks

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

November 27, 2024 — 07:10 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that they have repurchased a total of 878,326 ordinary shares on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value. Investors may find this move indicative of the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

