Aurinia Pharma Climbs 35% After Announcing Patent Settlement With Sun Pharma

January 03, 2023 — 10:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) are gaining more than 35 percent on Tuesday morning trade after announcing a patent challenge settlement for Aurinia's Lupkynis against Sun Pharmaceuticals' Cequa. Both companies agreed to file a joint motion to dismiss the inter-parties review of patent no. 10,286,036.

Lupkynis is the first FDA-approved oral therapy for Lupus nephritis, a serious manifestation of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus or SLE, that can irreversibly damage kidney.

Currently, shares of Aurinia are at $5.95, up 37.62 percent from the previous close of $4.32 on a volume of 7,287,351.

