Auradine Expands Bitcoin Mining Solutions with Advanced ASIC Chips, Cooling Systems, and Modular Megawatt Containers

Auradine Inc., a U.S.-based Bitcoin miner manufacturer, today announced it is unveiling a broadened portfolio of mining products at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, featuring high-performance ASIC chips, specialized cooling systems, and fully integrated modular containers engineered for scalable, megawatt-class mining operations, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

“Our goal is to democratize access to Bitcoin mining and enable innovative integrations,” said the CEO and Co-Founder of Auradine Rajiv Khemani. “Whether you’re running a megawatt container or building a small form-factor heater-miner for your home, we provide the chips, systems, and support to help you succeed. This new chapter is about giving miners the tools to innovate, scale, and operate efficiently.”

The new ASIC offerings, designed for both industrial and small-scale deployments, support customizable form factors and have already been adopted by operators including MARA Holdings, FutureBit, and Deep South Operating. Alongside the chips, Auradine continues to produce a full range of mining rigs to support a variety of deployment needs.

“Auradine’s ability to deliver both high-performance chips and scalable infrastructure aligns with MARA’s mission to stay at the forefront of bitcoin mining,” stated the Chief Technology Officer of MARA Holdings Ashu Swami. “We have been pleased with the partnership with Auradine with their leading edge engineering capability and innovation.”

Auradine’s modular 1 MW container units, developed in collaboration with Fog Hashing and FBox, are designed to accommodate 100–200 miners each. Merkle Standard, the first to deploy the system, reported improved energy efficiency and operational flexibility.

“We were the first to deploy Auradine’s container solution, and it immediately exceeded our expectations,” said the COO at Merkle Standard Monty Stahl. “The combination of performance, energy efficiency, and modular design gives us the flexibility to scale our operations faster and smarter than traditional infrastructure allows. This is the kind of innovation the mining industry has needed for a long time.”

Their recent $153 million Series C funding supports its push to offer flexible mining infrastructure and supplying ASIC chips for third-party integration. The company also plans to extend its hardware expertise to AI and networking through its AuraLinks initiative.

“We were one of the first to try Auradine’s ASIC chips and were immediately impressed by the support and customization that the team provided,” added the CEO of Deep South Operating, LLC Brock Tompkins. “It helps miners like us to stay scalable and efficient while raising the standard for what decentralized mining looks like.”

This post Auradine Expands Bitcoin Mining Solutions with Advanced ASIC Chips, Cooling Systems, and Modular Megawatt Containers first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.