Aura Review | Identity Theft Protection

Aura is an identity theft protection company that helps people monitor their personal information to protect it from hackers, data breaches, malware, phishing attacks and other threats to their digital security.

Its all-in-one service includes identity theft monitoring, financial fraud detection and device security for you and your family. Aura also offers restoration and recovery assistance, which can help you mitigate any damage caused by ID theft or data breaches.

Read on to learn about Aura identity theft protection and its suite of services.

Aura Identity Theft Protection Overview

All-in-one identity, credit and device protection

60-day money-back guarantee (only for annual plans)

All plans include a VPN, antivirus software and password manager

No antivirus for iOS

Plans are more expensive than competitors

As we spend more time on our devices and are increasingly dependent on online services, our personal information has become more vulnerable than ever. Identity theft protection provider Aura aims to offer a digital solution to this modern problem.

Boston-based Aura sets itself apart by being a one-stop shop. While many competitors offer monitoring and account tracking, Aura goes a few steps further by providing antivirus, a password manager and VPN services as well.

It offers three types of plans — an individual plan at $12 a month, a couples’ plan for $22 and a family plan for $37 per month (when billed annually). While the cost of these plans seems higher than some competitors at first glance, as we mentioned before, Aura does some things others don’t, such as antivirus and VPN.

As a drawback, Aura only offers a 14-day free trial period, while many competitors offer 30 days for free.

Aura’s services

Aura monitors your data online and alerts you if it’s exposed in any data breaches. It features antivirus software which, in addition to preventing viruses and malware, can also flag potential phishing attacks.

Aura’s app, which is available for both mobile and desktop, features near real-time alerts, a password manager and gives you access to your credit score and reports.

Aura provides address monitoring and Wi-Fi security. It can alert you if someone tries to change your home title or files for an address change with USPS to get your physical mail. It also provides a virtual private network (VPN) that masks your internet address allowing you to browse privately.

Lastly, it provides identity theft insurance coverage of up to $1 million per adult to make up for legal fees and lost wages resulting from the theft of your identity.

What Aura offers

Identity theft protection – Aura tracks your information across the internet — including in the dark web — and alerts you if there are any data breaches or suspicious activity involving your data.

Password manager – Aura’s password manager generates and stores strong passwords, which can help ease the burden of having to memorize unique ones for each account. Customers can add or remove passwords through the Aura website or using a web browser extension for Chrome, Firefox or Edge.

Financial fraud protection – Financial fraud protection serves as a firewall for your finances by detecting threats quickly. Aura stays on top of unauthorized credit inquiries by alerting you if there are inquiries and locking your Experian credit record to prevent others opening accounts in your name. It also provides a monthly credit score and annual credit reports from all three major credit bureaus. Do note that Aura only helps you freeze your Experian credit file. However, you can request that Equifax and Transunion do the same by contacting them directly.

Bank and investment account monitoring – Aura takes its financial protection services one step further by monitoring your 401K or other investment accounts and notifying you if any of these accounts are exposed on the dark web. It can also alert you if someone tries to make transactions or open an investment account in your name.

Online and device security – Aura’s plans also include a virtual private network (VPN) and antivirus software. A VPN masks your personal information and location from would-be threats and antivirus software detects and removes viruses from your devices.

Family protection – Aura’s family plan provides all the features included in the basic plan for up to five members of a household. Each member gets coverage for up to 10 devices — meaning you can protect up to 50 devices. One of the stand-out features in Aura’s family plan is its social security number monitoring for children. This could prove to be a valuable feature as identity thieves often target children’s social security numbers because they don’t have credit history and parents don’t usually monitor them.

24/7 customer support and resolution services – In the event that you’re a victim of ID theft, Aura has a “white glove” fraud resolution team that helps you contact bureaus, government institutions or freeze your credit.

Identity theft insurance – All of Aura’s plans include $1,000,000 ID theft insurance per adult that covers any losses you may experience as a result of identity theft. These include the costs you incur to restore your identity, any lost wages from having to take days off from work to resolve the issue, as well as attorney fees and legal expenses.

What Aura doesn’t offer

Variety of plans – While many competitors offer multiple plan tiers to fit different budgets, Aura offers only one comprehensive plan. Customers who would like to customize plans and therefore lower the cost of ID protection will have to look elsewhere.

Antivirus for Apple iOS – Although people usually associate viruses and malware with computers, our phones are equally vulnerable to these threats. That is why Aura’s lack of antivirus software for iOS is a significant drawback, as it leaves your iPhone — and, by extension, your data — exposed.

No monthly Transunion or Equifax credit score – Aura provides customers with monthly credit scores, however, these are calculated using customers’ Experian credit file only. Having all three scores gives you a broader look at your credit and allows you to monitor and detect any inaccurate or suspicious data.

Aura’s credentials

Identity theft protection companies don’t need particular licenses or registrations to operate. They are, however, regulated by the Federal Trade Commission, a government agency that aims to protect consumers and prevent deceptive, unfair and anticompetitive business practices. The Identity Theft and Assumption Deterrence Act of 1998 made identity theft a federal crime and designated the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as the agency responsible for handling claims.

Licenses and registrations

Aura is a subsidiary of Aura Sub, LLC, which is also the parent company of another identity theft protection company called Identity Guard. This parent company is registered in Delaware and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Awards and certifications

We did not find any awards or certifications for Aura.

Third-party ratings

Aura is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). It currently has an A+ rating and its customer review rating is a 2.33 out of 5 stars based on three reviews.

Aura’s iOS app is rated 4.5 out of 5 and its Android app has 4.4 out of 5 on the Google Play Store store. Both of these ratings are based on customer reviews of the apps and are not a rating of the service as a whole.

Regulatory or legal actions

We did not find any pending government or regulatory actions involving Aura.

Do note that, although we try to include accurate and up-to-date information on regulatory and legal actions, we don’t claim this information is complete or fully up to date. As always, we recommend you do your own research as well.

Aura’s Accessibility

Aura offers its services to all U.S. citizens, whether they live in the U.S. or abroad.

Aura has 24/7 customer support by phone, email and web chat, in addition to “white glove” fraud resolution. This means that, if you’re the victim of identity theft or financial fraud, Aura will assign you a dedicated case manager that will help you contact credit agencies and/or government institutions to help you resolve the issue.

Availability

Aura customers can access its services through its desktop and mobile apps. Its mobile app in particular looks slick and modern, with a clean interface that allows you to track your transactions and secure your online activity. It also notifies you of suspicious activity and provides your credit scores and reports.

Contact information

Customers can call +1-833-552-2123 or email support@aura.com for support. The site has a pop-up web chat is in the Digital Security 101 page.

Aura also has a help center with answers to frequently asked questions. This section includes information on credit protection, credit locks, bank account monitoring and other aspects of identity security.

User experience

The Aura site is easy to use and provides detailed information on its services and pricing. Additionally, the site has an FAQ page and a Digital Security 101 section that explain digital security in general and the benefits of identity theft protection.

Aura’s iOS app is rated 4.5 out of 5. Some customer reviews mentioned issues with notifications, where the app keeps flagging recurring “over limit” charges and doesn’t have a hide option for these types of notices.

Its Android app has 4.4 out of 5 on the Google Play Store. Customers on this platform reported different issues than iOS users, with many claiming the app sometimes crashed and they had to go through the hassle of having to log in again.

Limitations

Aura offers antivirus protection for Mac desktops, but not for Apple mobile devices.

Another drawback is that the monthly credit score it provides is calculated using just your Experian credit file and not Transunion and Equifax credit reports.

Finally, the cost of Aura’s service — $12 a month for individuals, $22 for a couple and $37 for a family — is higher than competitors which can range from about $8 a month for individuals to around $34 for families.

Aura’s customer satisfaction

Aura gets mostly positive reviews online. Some consumer complaints were related to how some services worked, specifically the password manager and account monitoring. The other complaints involved issues with the iOS and Android applications.

Customer complaints

Customer reviews of the Aura iOS and Android apps included complaints about the service itself. In some cases customers mentioned that although they like the password manager, they had trouble logging into sites when using devices without the Aura app installed.

Another complaint noted how Aura cannot monitor financial accounts if you use two-factor authentication and disconnects these accounts from the service. This essentially forces customers to make their accounts less secure so Aura is able to monitor them.

Third-party ratings

Aura has a Trustpilot rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 and a grade of A+ with the Better Business Bureau. The BBB also gives the company a 2.33 out of 5 stars and shows . Aura has had 27 complaints filed in the last three years.

Many of these complaints mention Identity Guard as the service provider.

In 2019, iSubscribed and partners WndrCo and General Catalyst completed the acquisition of Intersections Inc. — Identity Guard’s parent company — and became Aura. So although these complaints involve Identity Guard, they were filed after the merger and rebranding.

Aura FAQ

Is Aura a reputable company?

Although it was established only three years ago, Aura is seen by investors as a leading provider of digital security and identity theft protection services. It raised $200 million in its Series F funding round and was valued at $2.5 billion.

Aura has a Trustpilot rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 and an A+ grade with the Better Business Bureau.

What is Aura's refund policy?

Is Aura part of Identity Guard?

Is Aura a good antivirus?

How we evaluated Aura identity theft protection

Aura offers a 60-day money back guarantee, but only for its annual plans.No. Aura and Identity Guard are independent brands owned by the same parent company: Aura Sub, LLC.Although most reviewers don't address Aura's antivirus specifically, its services as a whole garner solidly positive reviews. The company's antivirus software detects and blocks viruses, ransomware, trojan and other malware. This antivirus protection is available for Windows, Android and MacOS operating systems and is all its plans.

We evaluated Aura’s identity theft protection services and compared these to those offered by other companies.

We looked at what its comprehensive plan offered, and how many members customers can include in their plans and compared those to competitors’ offerings.

Finally, we researched and read customer reviews to measure their satisfaction with the service as well as their opinion of software and apps offered by the company.

Summary of Money’s Aura identity theft protection review

Aura offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that protect your personal information online and across all your devices.

Its main features are identity monitoring, financial fraud detection and device security for you and your family. Aura also monitors customer’s home title, bank accounts and credit card accounts, and provides fraud resolution services in the event that there is a breach of your information online or on the dark web.

As part of its suite of products, Aura includes a VPN and password manager for up to 10 computers or mobile devices per plan member. If customers add children to their plan, they’ll also get access to parental controls and SSN monitoring for the child.

If you want to know more about other identity theft protection companies,read our list of the best identity theft protection services.

You can also check out our articles on how to prevent identity theft and what are credit freezes to learn about other data protection strategies.

