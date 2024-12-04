Aura Energy Aligns Director Incentives with New ZEPOs

Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited has announced a significant change in the interests of its director, Andrew Grove. The company issued 6,441,860 Zero Price Incentive Options (ZEPOs) to Mr. Grove as part of his remuneration package, approved at the recent Annual General Meeting. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to align leadership incentives with shareholder interests.

