Aura Biosciences Posts Q2 Cash Surge

Key Points Momentum in late-stage clinical development: pivotal Phase 3 CoMpass trial for bel-sar actively enrolling and over 240 patients had been pre-screened for the CoMpass trial as of Q2 2025, with completion targeted by end of 2025.

Research and development expenses rose to $22.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, up from $16.9 million in the same period of 2024;

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities reached $177.3 million as of Q2 2025, following a $75 million equity raise, extending operating runway into the first half of 2027.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA), a biotechnology company focused on developing virus-like drug conjugates for cancer with an emphasis on ocular oncology, reported its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 13, 2025. The most notable development was the continued clinical progress of its lead candidate bel-sar, particularly in the pivotal Phase 3 CoMpass trial for early choroidal melanoma. The company posted a net loss per share of $0.47 (GAAP), slightly beating the consensus expectation of a $0.48 loss. As anticipated, no revenue was reported given Aura's pre-commercial status. The quarter was marked by increased research and development spending and a strengthened cash position after a $75 million equity raise. Overall, the period saw operational momentum in clinical programs, a significant boost to cash resources, but persistent high net losses typical for late-stage clinical biotech firms.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.47) $(0.48) $(0.41) (14.6 %) Revenue (GAAP) N/A $0 N/A – Research and Development Expenses $22.9 million $16.9 million 35.5 % General and Administrative Expenses $5.7 million $5.9 million (3.4 %)

Business Overview and Key Success Factors

Aura Biosciences develops therapies for cancer based on its proprietary virus-like drug conjugate platform. Its lead product candidate, bel-sar, is in clinical trials targeting rare and aggressive cancers, notably in the eye and bladder. The company's main focus is on developing innovative treatments for ocular cancers where few effective and vision-sparing therapies exist.

Recent efforts have centered on advancing bel-sar in multiple indications, including early choroidal melanoma (a type of eye cancer), metastases to the choroid (spread from other cancers into the eye), and non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Success in these areas depends on demonstrating strong clinical efficacy and safety, securing regulatory approvals, building intellectual property protection, and maintaining financial resources needed to fund studies through pivotal milestones.

Quarter in Review: Clinical, Operational, and Financial Developments

The second quarter was defined by Aura's progress in clinical development, increased research spending, and bolstered liquidity. The pivotal Phase 3 CoMpass trial for bel-sar in early choroidal melanoma continued to enroll patients, with over 240 patients pre-screened globally as of Q2 2025. This randomized, global study is designed under a Special Protocol Assessment agreement with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, setting clear requirements for the path to approval. Aura expects enrollment may complete as soon as the end of 2025, keeping it on track for a critical data readout that could determine bel-sar's approval prospects.

In addition to the CoMpass study, Aura advanced multiple pipeline programs. A Phase 2 trial in patients with metastases to the choroid is now underway in the United States, with expanded eligibility criteria aimed at accelerating enrollment and broadening the data set. The company expects to report initial data from this trial in 2025. Preclinical studies for ocular surface cancers remain on schedule, with the first clinical proof-of-concept data targeted for 2026. In urologic oncology, Aura is running a Phase 1b/2 trial for bel-sar in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, including new formulations that could extend patent protection through 2046 and improve the drug's storage and handling characteristics.

The company also strengthened its financial position during the period. Aura raised $75 million in a public equity offering, boosting its cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities to $177.3 million as of June 30, 2025. Management states that this balance gives the company operational funding into the first half of 2027. Operating losses grew to $28.6 million (GAAP). Research and development expense (GAAP) rose 35.5% to $22.9 million as Aura ramped up work across multiple clinical programs. General and administrative expense decreased slightly to $5.7 million.

Aura's regulatory prospects remain positive. Bel-sar holds Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations in the United States for early choroidal melanoma, as well as Fast Track designation for metastases to the choroid. These designations facilitate a faster review process and may offer exclusivity if bel-sar is approved. The ongoing patent application for the new bladder cancer formulation, if granted, would protect bel-sar’s position in urologic oncology through at least 2046. All of these factors strengthen the company's competitive positioning while it works toward pivotal trial results.

Looking Ahead: Financial Outlook and Risks

Management announced that its cash position is expected to fund operations into the first half of 2027. The company remains focused on moving bel-sar through pivotal trials and attaining the next wave of clinical data for its programs in ocular and urologic oncology.

Investors will likely focus on the pace of enrollment in the CoMpass Phase 3 study, the timing of initial data from the metastatic choroid study in 2025, and any patent or regulatory updates for the bladder cancer and ocular surface oncology pipeline. Aura Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

