Aura Announces Pricing Of Over 39 Mln Shares At $6 Per Share

(RTTNews) - Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced on Monday the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 39.59 million shares of common stock at $6 per share.

Following the announcement, shares reached a 52-week high at $8.49.

To certain investors, the company is also offering pre-funded warrants of 3.8 million shares at $5.99999 per pre-funded warrant, at an exercise rate of $0.00001.

The offer is expected to close on May 5, 2026.

The company is also granting underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 6.51 million shares at the offering price.

The gross proceeds from the offering are estimated to be $260.30 million, and the company plans to utilize $205.10 million to advance clinical programs in early choroidal melanoma, in registration-enabling activities for lead drug candidate bel--sar, and for general corporate purposes.

The remaining amount from the proceeds will be used to repurchase 6,922,870 shares from the Matrix Capital Management Fund, currently held at $5.64 per share.

AURA closed Monday at $8.35, up 19.12%. In after-hours, shares were trading at $8.40, up 0.60%.

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