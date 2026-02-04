Auna (AUNA) Price Target Decreased by 17.98% to 8.77

The average one-year price target for Auna (NYSE:AUNA) has been revised to $8.77 / share. This is a decrease of 17.98% from the prior estimate of $10.70 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $13.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.84% from the latest reported closing price of $4.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auna. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUNA is 0.03%, an increase of 55.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 4,952K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 1,884K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 1,558K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verde Servicos Internacionais holds 324K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 138K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 48.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUNA by 106.84% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 95K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 41.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUNA by 76.59% over the last quarter.

