Markets
AMZN

AUMOVIO, AWS Partner To Accelerate Autonomous Vehicle Development

January 06, 2026 — 10:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services (AMZN) announced on Tuesday has teamed up with AUMOVIO to boost the development of safer and smarter self-driving cars, choosing AWS as its go-to cloud provider for autonomous driving projects.

This partnership will weave in advanced AI technology into AUMOVIO's processes for developing and testing, which is expected to cut down the time it takes to roll out self-driving systems.

Initially, these solutions will help support Aurora's rollout of driverless trucks in the U.S. By combining AUMOVIO's know-how in automotive with AWS's cloud and AI capabilities, both companies are looking to enhance safety validation, speed up innovation, and create scalable options for autonomous transport in the industry.

AMZN is currently trading at $235.85, up $2.79 or 1.20 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.