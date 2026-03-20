Aumann FY25 EBITDA, Orders Down, But Margin Rises; Sees Weak FY26; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Aumann AG (AAG.DE, AUUMF), a German manufacturer of machinery and equipment, announced Friday its preliminary fiscal 2025 results, reporting lower EBITDA, a key earnings metric, with weak revenues and orders, while EBITDA margin improved from last year. Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects a decline in revenues and margin.

Further, Aumann proposed a dividend of 0.25 euros per share.

On the XETRA in Germany, the shares were gaining around 5.8 percent to trade at 13.92 euros.

In fiscal 2025, EBITDA decreased 21.2 percent to 28.2 million euros from last year's 35.8 million euros. The EBITDA margin, however, improved to 13.8 percent from 11.5 percent last year.

Aumann generated annual revenue of 204.0 million euros, down 34.7 percent from previous year's 312.3 million euros.

Order intake fell 26.3 percent to 147.5 million euros from 200.1 million euros in the previous year. Order intake in the E-mobility segment fell 44.4 percent to 91.0 million euros in a challenging market environment for the European automotive industry and in the face of continued reluctance to invest.

The Next Automation segment's order intake climbed 35.3 percent year-on-year to 56.5 million euros. Across all segments, the order backlog at the end of the year fell by 33.6 percent to 122.2 million euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company expects EBITDA margin between 6 percent and 8 percent and revenue of around 160 million euros.

Aumann plans to publish full Annual Report 2025 on March 31.

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