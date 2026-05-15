AUGO Trades at a Premium Valuation: Should Investors Be Bearish?

Aura Minerals Inc.AUGO is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales multiple of 2.83X, above the industry average of 1.35X. The forward 12-month price-to-sales multiples for Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM and AngloGold Ashanti plc. AU are 3.96X and 4.54X, respectively.

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AUGO currently has a Value Score of D, while FSM has a score of B and AU has a score of C.

AUGO’s Falling Earnings Estimates Reflect Negative Sentiments

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings for AUGO has been revised lower over the past 30 days.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUGO’s fiscal 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $10.08 per share, suggesting a year-over-year growth of 283.3%, and for 2027 at $14.18 per share, implying 40.6% growth.

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Let’s look at the AUGO’s fundamentals to analyze the stock better.

AUGO Q1 Output Rises, Profits Up Y/Y Despite Cost Pressure

Aura Minerals reported another strong production quarter. First-quarter 2026 total output reached 82,137 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs), slightly above the previous quarter and up 37% year over year. The strong performance was driven by continued operational growth across several assets. Borborema remained a key contributor as the mine continued progressing through its ramp-up phase, delivering 17,101 GEO supported by higher milling throughput.

The recently acquired MSG assets also strengthened the production base, contributing 8,580 GEOs during the quarter as Aura Minerals advanced infrastructure upgrades and turnaround initiatives at the operation. Almas maintained solid momentum with production of 15,838 GEOs, benefiting from higher ore throughput and improved mine performance following the plant expansion. Minosa delivered a stable output of 17,399 GEOs, while Apoena and Aranzazu reported lower production due to mine sequencing, lower grades and reduced recovery rates.

Despite these temporary operational pressures at certain mines, Aura Mineral’s diversified portfolio and rising contributions from Borborema and MSG more than offset the weakness. The strong production performance, together with significantly higher realized gold prices of approximately $4,873 per ounce, drove record quarterly revenue and profitability. Net revenue surged 136% year over year to $382.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA nearly tripled to a record $243.9 million.

Cost pressures increased during the quarter, with consolidated AISC rising 20% sequentially and 25% year over year to $1,829 per GEO, driven by Borborema ramp-up costs, integration expenses at the newly acquired MSG assets, lower grades at Apoena and Aranzazu, and higher labor, energy and maintenance costs. AUGO continued to increase capital spending on Era Dorada and other growth projects, including infrastructure, engineering and development activities. Higher capital expenditure commitments could pressure near-term free cash flow despite record profitability.

Robust Cash Flow and EBITDA Growth Aid Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals ended the first quarter with a solid liquidity position, reporting cash and cash equivalents of $267.8 million.

Cash flow generation remained a major strength for Aura Minerals during the quarter. The company generated recurring free cash flow of $94.9 million, broadly in line with the previous quarter and up 253% year over year. The performance was primarily driven by record adjusted EBITDA of $243.9 million, reflecting higher production and significantly stronger realized metal prices.

Aura Minerals also maintained a disciplined balance sheet profile during the quarter. Total gross debt declined slightly to $409.0 million at the end of the quarter from $411.2 million in the prior quarter, reflecting ongoing debt repayments. Net debt improved modestly to $115.2 million,

Aura Minerals continued advancing both growth and sustaining initiatives across its portfolio. Total capital expenditure during the quarter amounted to $44.1 million, including $23.1 million of expansion capex, $17.8 million of sustaining capex and $3.2 million allocated to exploration activities.

Investor sentiment recently weakened despite the company’s strong operating performance. Aura Minerals’ shares have declined nearly 13% over the past month, reflecting the recent increase in insider selling activity. In May 2026, president and CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 115,000 common shares across two transactions.

Exploration Focus Across Core Assets Beneficial for AUGO

Aura Minerals continued to advance its growth strategy in the first quarter of 2026, with a clear emphasis on operational improvements, project development and exploration-led expansion.

At Borborema, the company sustained its ramp-up trajectory, supported by operational enhancements and key regulatory progress, including approvals that enable future mine expansion and extended life. At the same time, integration efforts at the recently acquired Mineração Serra Grande (MSG) asset progressed, with the company prioritizing infrastructure upgrades and underground development. These initiatives are aimed at stabilizing operations and positioning the asset for improved performance over the coming quarters.

Aura Minerals also achieved an important milestone in its development pipeline with the approval and advancement of the Era Dorada project. The transition into the construction phase highlights the company’s commitment to building a strong pipeline of future production.

Exploration remained a key priority during the quarter, with continued investment across core operations, such as Aranzazu and Almas, as well as broader portfolio targets. Aura Minerals maintained a balanced approach to capital allocation, supporting current operations while advancing growth projects and strengthening its long-term production profile through both organic development and acquisitions.

Price Performance of AUGO vs. Industry, S&P 500, FSM and AU

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Despite the recent decline Aura Minerals has gained a stellar 240.4% over the past year compared with the Zacks Mining-Gold industry’s 64.6% increase and the S&P 500’s modest 30.8% rise.

Among its peers, Fortuna Mining and AngloGold Ashanti are up 89.9% and 152.3% over the same period, respectively.

Final Thoughts: Sell AUGO Stock Now

Despite Aura Minerals reporting record first-quarter revenue of about $382 million, net income of roughly $95 million and strong cash generation, rising all-in sustaining costs, which climbed materially sequentially, and increasing capital expenditure commitments at the Era Dorada project are likely to pressure future free cash flow.

Recent insider selling by the CEO and a 13% decline in share price over the past month suggest weakening investor confidence and valuation concerns after a strong rally. Aura Minerals is trading at a premium valuation among peers. Given the combination of higher cost pressures, execution risks tied to expansion projects and a market already pricing in strong performance, investors may consider selling Aura Minerals shares.

AUGO carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.