AudioEye (AEYE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

AudioEye (AEYE) ended the recent trading session at $14.58, demonstrating a +1.18% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 7.3% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.37%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.68%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AudioEye in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.18, reflecting a 12.5% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.25 million, indicating a 14.78% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.7 per share and a revenue of $40.47 million, indicating changes of +27.27% and +14.96%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AudioEye. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AudioEye currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, AudioEye is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 29.68.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

