AudioCodes Unveils AI Agents for Improved Customer Engagement

AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC recently introduced the AI Agents module in Live Hub to enhance customer satisfaction and time-to-resolution. The introduction of this service on the voice Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) platform will enable business enterprises to build, integrate and run LLM (large language model)-powered voice bots on the telephony and customer-engagement systems. This, in turn, will help reduce cost-to-serve, scale elastically and deliver consistent, 24/7 customer experiences.



With a single, self-service cloud platform, Live Hub has consolidated Conversational IVR, Voice AI Agents, Live-Agent Assist and real-time translation, enabling enterprises to deploy Voice AI without the need for rip-and-replace upgrades. The induction of AI Agents has further helped Live Hub to hone the voice automation skills at scale. Moreover, by uploading documents and knowledge sources, it helps to authenticate callers, fetch/update records and trigger workflows for higher accuracy and compliance.

Moving Forward

Incorporated in 1992 and headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. Its product portfolio includes session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phone solutions and value-added applications, and professional services.



AudioCodes is likely to benefit from the secular tailwinds related to IP-based communications. It aims to leverage its long-term partnership with Microsoft Corporation MSFT to further strengthen its market position. AudioCodes is also expected to gain from its continued focus on high-margin businesses.

Some Key Players Operating in This Space

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, Ooma, Inc. OOMA offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. Its smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service platforms serve as a hub for seamless communications and networking infrastructure applications. Ooma’s focus on small business customers with simple, easy-to-use interfaces that can be implemented quickly without IT support for an integrated business connectivity solution is likely to drive healthy growth momentum. Its low-cost fixed line that reportedly offers faster emergency access services is expected to gain traction, while increased penetration within enterprise markets with customized offerings is likely to bear fruit.



Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Harmonic Inc. HLIT provides video delivery software, products, system solutions and services worldwide. With more than three decades of experience, it has revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit Internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. The company is likely to benefit from innovative product launches that simplify the entire process of media delivery for premium video streaming and broadcasting, enabling service providers to optimize efficiency and flexibility while reducing operational costs.

