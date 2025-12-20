AudioCodes (AUDC) Price Target Increased by 16.28% to 12.75

The average one-year price target for AudioCodes (NasdaqGS:AUDC) has been revised to $12.75 / share. This is an increase of 16.28% from the prior estimate of $10.96 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $13.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.26% from the latest reported closing price of $9.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in AudioCodes. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUDC is 0.14%, an increase of 14.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 11,368K shares. The put/call ratio of AUDC is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Value Base holds 2,019K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 1,714K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares , representing a decrease of 11.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,169K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,176K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 18.54% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 1,029K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares , representing an increase of 13.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 6.12% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 700K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

