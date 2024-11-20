Audio Pixels Secures A$1M Convertible Note Funding

Audio Pixels Holdings Limited (AU:AKP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Audio Pixels Holdings Limited has issued a A$1,000,000 Convertible Note to a sophisticated investor, allowing the company to explore capital management opportunities with flexibility. The unsecured note, carrying a 12% annual interest rate, is convertible into shares at A$9.04 with a floor of A$5.00, and includes 200,000 unlisted options. This move falls within the company’s 15% placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

For further insights into AU:AKP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.