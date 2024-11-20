News & Insights

Stocks

Audio Pixels Secures A$1M Convertible Note Funding

November 20, 2024 — 09:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Audio Pixels Holdings Limited (AU:AKP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Audio Pixels Holdings Limited has issued a A$1,000,000 Convertible Note to a sophisticated investor, allowing the company to explore capital management opportunities with flexibility. The unsecured note, carrying a 12% annual interest rate, is convertible into shares at A$9.04 with a floor of A$5.00, and includes 200,000 unlisted options. This move falls within the company’s 15% placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

For further insights into AU:AKP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.