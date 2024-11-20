Audio Pixels Secures A$1M Convertible Note Funding

Audio Pixels Holdings Limited (AU:AKP) has released an update.
Audio Pixels Holdings Limited has issued a A$1,000,000 Convertible Note to a sophisticated investor, allowing the company to explore capital management opportunities with flexibility. The unsecured note, carrying a 12% annual interest rate, is convertible into shares at A$9.04 with a floor of A$5.00, and includes 200,000 unlisted options. This move falls within the company’s 15% placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.
