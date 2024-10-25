Audinate Group Gains New Substantial Holder with Hyperion

Audinate Group Ltd. (AU:AD8) has released an update.

Audinate Group Ltd. has announced that Hyperion Asset Management Limited has become a substantial holder, acquiring a 5.24% voting power in the company as of October 23, 2024. This development could influence market perceptions and investor interest in Audinate Group, as substantial holdings often signify confidence in a company’s future prospects. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how this affects Audinate’s stock performance and strategic directions.

