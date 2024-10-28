Audalia Resources to Issue 100 Million New Shares

News & Insights

October 28, 2024

Audalia Resources Limited (AU:ACP) has released an update.

Audalia Resources Limited has announced a significant move to issue 100 million fully paid ordinary shares, set to take place on November 4, 2024. This new issuance could impact the company’s stock dynamics, attracting attention from investors keen on exploring potential growth opportunities. The proposed issuance reflects Audalia’s strategic efforts to enhance its capital base.

