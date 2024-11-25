Auctus Investment Group Securities Expiry Update

Auctus Investment Group Limited (AU:AVC) has released an update.

Auctus Investment Group Limited announced the cessation of 1,250,000 securities due to the expiry of options or convertible securities that were not exercised or converted as of November 19, 2024. This move may interest investors who are closely watching Auctus’ capital adjustments and market strategies.

